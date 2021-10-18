FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson was asked about the challenge of defending Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb prior to Sunday’s Week 6 game.
The confident cornerback explained how Lamb would have to “deal with” Jackson, too.
Well, it was Lamb who looked like the biggest problem during New England’s 35-29 defeat at Gillette Stadium.
And following his game-winning, walk-off touchdown that lifted the Cowboys to their fifth straight win, Lamb seemed to throw some shade at Jackson and fellow New England quarterback Jalen Hurts, who each saw reps against the second-year wideout.
Mills, specifically, exchanged words with Lamb immediately after the game-winning score.
“Naw, he couldn’t really say nothing,” Lamb said after the game. “It was a competitive game. We was going back and forth, but I think I got the best of that matchup.”
And as for Jackson?
“I felt like I won today,” Lamb said. “And it’s more than just me. As a team, we won. So you can do what you want with that info.”
Lamb certainly was among the most noteworthy of performers. He caught nine of the 11 passes thrown his way for a game-high 149 yards and two touchdowns. The game-winning touchdown went for 35 yards after the Patriots punted the ball to the Cowboys. It capped a seven-play, 80 yard scoring drive.
The big performance from Lamb sends the Cowboys into their Week 7 bye with a 5-1 record while the Patriots fell to 2-4.