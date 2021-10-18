NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson was asked about the challenge of defending Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb prior to Sunday’s Week 6 game.

The confident cornerback explained how Lamb would have to “deal with” Jackson, too.

Well, it was Lamb who looked like the biggest problem during New England’s 35-29 defeat at Gillette Stadium.

And following his game-winning, walk-off touchdown that lifted the Cowboys to their fifth straight win, Lamb seemed to throw some shade at Jackson and fellow New England quarterback Jalen Hurts, who each saw reps against the second-year wideout.

Mills, specifically, exchanged words with Lamb immediately after the game-winning score.

“Naw, he couldn’t really say nothing,” Lamb said after the game. “It was a competitive game. We was going back and forth, but I think I got the best of that matchup.”

And as for Jackson?