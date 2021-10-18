NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones got absolutely rocked by a Randy Gregory strip-sack play in the second quarter of the New England Patriots’ 35-29 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Yodny Cajuste gave up the sack that led to Jones getting crushed.

It was a pretty hard hit, but it wasn’t the hardest one the Alabama product has been given.

“No, it wasn’t, and I’ve just got to get up and jog off the field. That’s part of the game. I could have got the ball out quicker, and that’s on me,” Jone said after the game. “I’ll watch the film and figure out ways I can, A, get the ball out quicker or figure out ways to get it out or change the play or whatever. I’ll talk about that with the offense and find ways to where if I know it’s a look that we don’t want how we can change it or whatever, but it’s part of the game, and I don’t think that hit — of course it hurts, but you’ve just got to get up and play the next play. It’s part of football, and that’s the fun part.”

The rookie quarterback didn’t elaborate on what exactly was the hardest hit of his career, but it’s hard to imagine one being harder than Gregory’s.

Regardless, Jones is focused on improving and getting better so a play like that doesn’t benefit the opponents going forward.

The Patriots and Jones now shift their focus to the New York Jets in Week 7 as New England searches for its first win at Gillette Stadium this season.