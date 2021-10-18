Chris Wagner Logs First Goal Of AHL Season To Tie Game In Third Period

NESN Logo Sign In

Last week, Chris Wagner revealed his goals for his time in the AHL. The NHL veteran was demoted to the Providence Bruins after he cleared waivers, and he shared that he was wanted to rediscover his love for the game following a down year with the Boston Bruins.

Well, it seems Wagner is off to a strong start.

Skating in his second game with the P-Bruins, Wagner scored an equalizer in the third period against the Hartford Wolf Pack. His power play goal came in the third period to tie the game 3-3.

Wags got this thing tied at three ? pic.twitter.com/yyHSNJMDux — Providence Bruins (@AHLBruins) October 17, 2021

Jack Studnika notched a goal and an assist, Jakub Lauko had two helpers and Samuel Asselin scored his first goal of the year, though Providence eventually fell in a shootout.