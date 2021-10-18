NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory wasn’t exactly impressed by the offensive line play of the New England Patriots on Sunday, to say the least.

Gregory, who recorded a pair of sacks including a violent strip sack on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, made that quite clear while speaking with reporters after Dallas pulled out a 35-29 overtime victory.

“Honestly, I felt their O-line couldn’t block me, or block any of us as long as they didn’t chip us, at least on the ends, and they did a lot of that,” Gregory said immediately after the game.

Gregory later added: “… But you start whooping up on their o-line, which we were, me especially, they get pissed off so it is what it is.”

Gregory explained that his turnover-producing strip sack (which caused the Patriots to change the offensive tackles) on Jones in the first half was an example of having “tunnel vision.” He beat Patriots offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste around the left edge and hit Jones with his back to the play after the quarterback faked a handoff.

“There was a couple plays earlier in the game where I felt like I was going to get there and he (Mac Jones) just didn’t hold it long enough,” Gregory said of the play. “I kind of knew what play was coming. I knew it was going to be a pass. I lined up in the three (technique), gave (Cajuste) a jab inside and he just bit on it.”

Gregory’s second sack of the game on a third-down play during the third quarter. It wasn’t a great performance from the group up front.