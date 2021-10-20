NESN Logo Sign In

Calum Scott couldn’t believe it when the Boston Red Sox adopted the Tiësto remix of his rendition of “Dancing On My Own” for their postseason anthem.

But after champagne celebrations went viral featuring the team belting out Kevin Plawecki’s walk-up song, the team took it a step further, inviting the British recording artist to throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park.

“What an honour,” Scott wrote in the caption of his Instagram post that featured a video from the day. “I saw the videos of (Plawecki) and the (Red Sox) celebrating to ‘Dancing On My Own’ which was cool enough to begin with, but to be invited by the Sox to throw the ceremonial first pitch with baseball legend (Tim Wakefield) and have the song play out through the stadium was just insane. Thank you for having me Red Sox – I’m rooting for you all the way and if you want me to sing you out, I’m there in a heartbeat.”

Check out the video:

Hopefully Scott is able to catch Boston playing a World Series game, too.