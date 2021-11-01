How Mac Jones Evaluated His Play In Patriots’ Win Over Chargers

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots didn’t need Mac Jones’ best to knock off the Los Angeles Chargers.

Though the rookie quarterback started well and later led a key fourth-quarter scoring drive, Jones struggled for much of Sunday’s contest, completing a career-worst 51.4 percent of his passes in the Patriots’ 27-24 victory at SoFi Stadium.

Jones, a self-described perfectionist, offered a critical self-assessment during his postgame news conference

“I definitely didn’t have my best day at all,” he told reporters. “I think everyone around me had a great day, and that’s what football?s all about. I have to find ways to improve and that aspect of just being consistent and making the throws I know I can make.

“It’s not always going to be perfect, and for me, sometimes that’s really hard because I want to be better than that. I feel like it falls on my hands a lot, because that’s what quarterback is — which is a good thing. But I can definitely play better, and I’ll put that on me. But everyone around me did a great job.”

Jones completed six of his first nine passes against the Chargers but just two of his next 13. The first-round draft pick often missed high or wide, frequently overthrowing his intended targets. Timing also was an issue on a few incompletions, like the one that hit tight end Hunter Henry in the side near the goal line.

After surpassing 300 passing yards for the first time a week earlier, Jones threw for just 218 yards on Sunday, the second-lowest total of his nascent career. He also finished without a touchdown pass for the first time since Week 2, though he was turnover-free. His 70.9 passer rating also was his second-worst as a pro.