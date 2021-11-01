How Mac Jones Evaluated His Play In Patriots’ Win Over Chargers

The New England Patriots didn’t need Mac Jones’ best to knock off the Los Angeles Chargers.
Though the rookie quarterback started well and later led a key fourth-quarter scoring drive, Jones struggled for much of Sunday’s contest, completing a career-worst 51.4 percent of his passes in the Patriots’ 27-24 victory at SoFi Stadium.
Jones, a self-described perfectionist, offered a critical self-assessment during his postgame news conference
“I definitely didn’t have my best day at all,” he told reporters. “I think everyone around me had a great day, and that’s what football?s all about. I have to find ways to improve and that aspect of just being consistent and making the throws I know I can make.
“It’s not always going to be perfect, and for me, sometimes that’s really hard because I want to be better than that. I feel like it falls on my hands a lot, because that’s what quarterback is — which is a good thing. But I can definitely play better, and I’ll put that on me. But everyone around me did a great job.”
Jones completed six of his first nine passes against the Chargers but just two of his next 13. The first-round draft pick often missed high or wide, frequently overthrowing his intended targets. Timing also was an issue on a few incompletions, like the one that hit tight end Hunter Henry in the side near the goal line.
After surpassing 300 passing yards for the first time a week earlier, Jones threw for just 218 yards on Sunday, the second-lowest total of his nascent career. He also finished without a touchdown pass for the first time since Week 2, though he was turnover-free. His 70.9 passer rating also was his second-worst as a pro.
“Mac has done a great job,” head coach Bill Belichick told reporters. “He prepares. He works hard. He definitely knows what to do. Some things he needs to see and experience. There’s really no substitute for that other than getting out there and doing it.”
The Chargers’ pass rush generated just one sack and four official quarterback hits but appeared to fluster the young signal-caller, who has been lauded for his poise under pressure. New England began two second-quarter drives in LA territory and managed only a field goal on both.
With the offense sputtering, the Patriots were propelled by their defense and special teams. Safety Adrian Phillips intercepted two Justin Herbert passes and returned one for a touchdown; Nick Folk went a perfect 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts; and punt returner Gunner Olszewski consistently provided New England with quality field position.
“The effort was there, and the guys around me played good,” Jones said. “That’s all there is to it.”
Jones did step up at a crucial juncture, though. Leading by seven after Phillips’ pick-six and a Chargers three-and-out, he led an 11-play, 54-yard drive that drained 6:56 off the clock and produced what proved to be the game-winning field goal.
“We finished strong, and that’s the moral of the story: just finish strong,” Jones said. “It feels a lot better to be on the winning side and not play as well than to be on the losing side. That’s what you have to take from it, and we just have to keep moving forward and don’t be satisfied. Just keep working, and next week, we’ll be ready to go.”
The Patriots, now 4-4 after back-to-back wins, will visit the 4-4 Carolina Panthers next Sunday.