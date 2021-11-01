It Wasn’t Always Pretty, But Patriots Finally Get Elusive Signature Victory

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots on Sunday beat the Chargers for their first win over a playoff-caliber opponent since … beating the Chargers last December.

It was by no means a masterpiece, but New England earned an important, 27-24 victory over Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, with many Patriots fans in attendance.

The win, which moved the Patriots to 4-4, came in spit of Mac Jones’s worst game as a professional. Really, this game was more about four Nick Folk field goals (including two 48-yarders), tough running from Damien Harris and a Patriots defense — led by Adrian Phillips — that gave Justin Herbert fits. More excellent punt returning from Gunner Olszewski (somebody loves Los Angeles) also helped New England’s cause.

In those respects, Sunday’s win was the kind of all-phases effort that has eluded Bill Belichick’s team this season. But also wasn’t without some of the issues that have plagued the Patriots since the start of the campaign.

There was questionable playcalling, especially on a fourth down in the second quarter. There was a long Chargers touchdown run that saw poor speed and tackling from the Patriots defense. Kendrick Bourne got benched after fumbling. Damien Harris had two big runs, including a touchdown, negated by holding penalties.

Bill Belichick threw an ill-advised challenge flag. Timeout management was questionable. Jones made rookie mistakes.

“Certainly some things we could’ve done better, we left some plays on the field,” Bill Belichick said after the game. “Could’ve coached better, could’ve played better. Could’ve taken advantage of a couple of opportunities that we missed on.”