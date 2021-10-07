How Alex Cora Feels Upon Assessing Chris Sale’s Regular-Season Impact

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale may not have ended his 2021 regular season exactly the way he wanted, but manager Alex Cora wants people to think about the big picture.

Cora was asked Thursday, before the Red Sox kick off their American League Divisional Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, to assess Sale’s season, which included nine starts.

“Not too many guys can come out of Tommy John surgery and you throw him in the middle of the pennant race and do the things he’s done,” Cora said, per the team. “He gives us a chance to win.”

Cora did specifically note the Sale’s final regular-season start, which came Sunday against the Washington Nationals. Sale was lifted after just two innings, but the Red Sox, obviously, ended up earning a comeback win to advance to the postseason.

All told, Sale compiled a 3.16 ERA in 42 2/3 innings this season. He claimed a noteworthy 5-1 record while benefitting from plenty of run support in a number of those starts.

“I think he’s been solid,” Cora said.

The Red Sox manager did, though, explain how Sale could get back to his usually dominant ways if he’s able to rediscover his feel for his changeup. It’s been a talking point previously this season, too.