Hunter Henry Stays Hot, Hauls In 20-Yard Touchdown In Patriots-Cowboys

NESN Logo Sign In

Hunter Henry is starting to look like the player the Patriots signed up for.

The star tight end hauled in a 20-yard touchdown reception from Mac Jones during the first quarter of New England’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. The play gave the Patriots a 13-7 lead over Dallas, with Nick Folk eventually converting on the extra-point attempt.

Take a look:

Henry made a great catch, but Jones also delivered a great pass. Good stuff from the Patriots.

The TD grab was the third of the season for Henry, who also scored last week against the Houston Texans. No other Patriots pass-catcher has more than one TD reception.