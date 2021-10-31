Are Patriots Fans Really Outnumbering Chargers Fans At SoFi Stadium?

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots fans were out in full force for Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium.

A pregame report indicated that New England supporters could comprise 63% of the crowd for the Week 8 matchup between the Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers. Whether that disparity comes to fruition remains to be seen, but it already is clear that Mac Jones will get plenty of cheers Sunday afternoon.

Check out this video of Jones heading out to the field for warmups, via Bob Socci of 98.5 The Sports Hub:

As Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer come out for warmups, sounds like more than a few ?@Patriots? fans are here. pic.twitter.com/Ywyz2marvD — Bob Socci (@BobSocci) October 31, 2021

Oh, to be a Chargers fan.

By the way, Chargers star running back Austin Ekeler officially is active for Sunday’s game, as is Patriots rookie back Rhamondre Stevenson.