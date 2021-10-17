FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones desperately needed to bounce back from his Trevon Diggs pick-six Sunday afternoon.
And he did exactly that the very next drive.
With the New England Patriots down 26-21 to the Dallas Cowboys with just over two minutes left in the game, Mac Jones delivered a 75-yard bomb to Kendrick Bounre who reeled in the pass and took it to the house.
It sure was a beauty, check it out:
The Patriots then were successful on a two-point conversion to make it 29-26 at the two minute warning.
This game certainly has been entertaining.