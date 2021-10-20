Patriots Fans Will Love What Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs Said About Mac Jones

Diggs returned an interception for a touchdown in Sunday's game

by

Trevon Diggs is awfully high on Mac Jones.

Diggs, who played with Jones at Alabama, intercepted the rookie quarterback and returned it for a touchdown late in Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and Patriots. After Dallas’ dramatic 35-29 victory in New England, the second-year cornerback spoke with Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer about Jones, who played well in defeat.

“I talked to Trevon Diggs after the game … he played with him (Jones) at Alabama,” Breer said during a Monday afternoon NBC Sports Boston appearance. “He said to me, like, ‘Mac Jones is going to be a problem for a lot of people for a long time to come.'”

Diggs, whose brother is Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, is off to an otherworldly start in his second NFL campaign. The emerging Cowboys star had at least one interception in every game this season thus far and leads the NFL with seven picks. He’s returned two to the end zone.

The 24-year-old was the 51st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He went nine picks ahead of Patriots linebacker Josh Uche and 14 picks after Kyle Dugger, whom New England took with the fifth pick in the second round.

As for Jones, he and the 2-4 Patriots will host the New York Jets on Sunday.

