Unfortunately for Boston Red Sox fans, no one was able to plug Jerry Remy and Dennis Eckersley into the broadcast booth after they collaborated for the ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park.

Instead, the ESPN coverage featuring analysts Alex Rodriguez and Matt Vasgersian made the national broadcast of the American League Wild Card Game sound much more like a regional New York Yankees production.

They set the tone early, with Vasgersian calling a Giancarlo Stanton home run in the top of the first, only to realize it was a single.

Fortunately, there was an alternat Statcast broadcast on ESPN2, as many on Twitter reminded during the game. Others weren’t as nice…

This ESPN broadcast is brutal. Set the tone when they talked over Jerry Remy?s entrance into Fenway. — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) October 6, 2021

These two were so excited, they were hoping so bad that was a HR. I hate this broadcast. — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) October 6, 2021

If you started drinking every time the national broadcast mentioned the Bucky Dent game or the Aaron Boone game, I hope your insurance covers alcohol poisoning — Kerri ? (@kafvautour) October 6, 2021

ARod isn?t a Yankee super fan because he played for them, he just hates the Sox cause of Affleck. — Rich Keefe (@Keefe21) October 6, 2021

I'm sitting over here watching the ESPN2 broadcast while everyone's complaining about A-Rod pic.twitter.com/9dhCrlMaCw — Katie Morrison (@KatieMo61) October 6, 2021

Can?t blame Yankees broadcast they are used to every pop fly being a home run in their stadium https://t.co/8AO43i74Fj — Jimador (@MisterMagri) October 6, 2021

Can we get @stro to do some color commentary during the playoffs or something? Stroman provided more insight in this one tweet than the whole ESPN broadcast team has the entire evening! https://t.co/miYdu4UbCA — Steve Marchand (@marchandsteve) October 6, 2021

ESPN broadcast is so bad I was genuinely wondering if they were calling it remote. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) October 6, 2021

Well, you can make sure to tune into NESN postgame coverage after Red Sox-Yankees ends.