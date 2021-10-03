Red Sox Fans Rejoice As Rafael Devers’ Homer Secures Wild Card Spot

Devers' two-run blast lifted Boston to a 7-5 win

by

The Boston Red Sox controlled their own destiny Sunday afternoon, as a win would secure them a spot in the American League Wild Card.

And with a tie game in the ninth inning, Rafael Devers ensured his team avoided extras yet again with a two-run home run to take a 7-5 lead that held.

Devers slammed his second homer of the game, making him the only Red Sox player under the age of 25 to hit 38 home runs in a season. But the third baseman likely is more excited that they’ll avoid a tie-breaker, and can focus their attention to a winner-take-all game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Fans certainly were excited, to say the least.

More MLB:

Red Sox Wild Card Game: How Will Roster, Lineup Vs. Yankees Look?
Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees
Previous Article

Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card Game: Key Details For Matchup
New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown
Next Article

Patriots Inactives Reaction: Pats Down Two Key Starters For Bucs Matchup

Picked For You

Related