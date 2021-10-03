Red Sox Fans Rejoice As Rafael Devers’ Homer Secures Wild Card Spot

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox controlled their own destiny Sunday afternoon, as a win would secure them a spot in the American League Wild Card.

And with a tie game in the ninth inning, Rafael Devers ensured his team avoided extras yet again with a two-run home run to take a 7-5 lead that held.

Devers slammed his second homer of the game, making him the only Red Sox player under the age of 25 to hit 38 home runs in a season. But the third baseman likely is more excited that they’ll avoid a tie-breaker, and can focus their attention to a winner-take-all game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Fans certainly were excited, to say the least.

RAFAEL DEVERS DID WHAT?! pic.twitter.com/2ZtBcstyN6 — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 3, 2021

Boston eliminating Toronto from the postseason and it's not even hockey season yet — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 3, 2021

?And that?s how Rafael Devers became the most hated man in Canada.? — Red (@SurvivingGrady) October 3, 2021

Rafael Devers is one of the 5 best players in baseball. If you disagree with this please send me the info for whoever performed your lobotomy, clearly they?re quite good at it — Wild, wild, wild! (@br3n_an) October 3, 2021

Rafael Devers went full Big Papi in that at bat… I almost went to tears man… @OverTheMonster @RedSox @redsoxstats @BostonStrong_34 — Pompy Cano (@pompycano) October 3, 2021

Rafael Devers single-handedly killed the #BlueJays playoff chances today.



4 for 5, 4 RBIs, 3 runs scored, go-ahead HR.



To be fair, he had a monster season before today.#mlb — Dale Thompson (@daleethompson) October 3, 2021

No one is more valuable than Rafael Devers right now. — Brad Whitaker (@thebradwhitaker) October 3, 2021

Rafael Devers!!! Build statues of this man right now!!! — Andy (@andresdavila29) October 3, 2021