Red Sox Fans Rejoice As Rafael Devers’ Homer Secures Wild Card Spot

The Boston Red Sox controlled their own destiny Sunday afternoon, as a win would secure them a spot in the American League Wild Card.
And with a tie game in the ninth inning, Rafael Devers ensured his team avoided extras yet again with a two-run home run to take a 7-5 lead that held.
Devers slammed his second homer of the game, making him the only Red Sox player under the age of 25 to hit 38 home runs in a season. But the third baseman likely is more excited that they’ll avoid a tie-breaker, and can focus their attention to a winner-take-all game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday at Fenway Park.
Fans certainly were excited, to say the least.