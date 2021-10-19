David Ortiz Trolls Alex Rodriguez During Kyle Schwarber Interview On FOX

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox and Yankees both made moves for a dynamic left-handed bat leading up to this year’s Major League Baseball trade deadline.

New York actually doubled up, trading for both Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo. But perhaps the Bronx Bombers should have made a stronger push for Kyle Schwarber, who’s been nothing short of sensational since joining Boston in late July.

Schwarber came up big for the Sox yet again Monday night when he destroyed a grand slam in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. After Boston’s 12-3 win over the Houston Astros, Red Sox legend David Ortiz ribbed the Yankees and their fans with a question for Schwarber.

“I’m here with A-Rod (Alex Rodriguez), man. They want to kill him,” Ortiz said during FOX Sports 1’s postgame coverage. “Screaming, everybody. Are you happy you didn’t get traded to the Yankees?”

Papi: "Hey Kyle, I am here with A-Rod… are you happy you didn't get traded to the Yankees?"



A-ROD: "Don't answer that Schwarber!"



Kyle Schwarber: "I'm really happy to be here." ?@AROD | @davidortiz pic.twitter.com/CD5JqZlnzT — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 19, 2021

Rodriguez, Ortiz’s FOX teammate, jumped in before Schwarber could answer.

“Don’t answer that, Schwarber. Don’t answer that,” the former New York slugger said.