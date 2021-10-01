Red Sox Have Wild Few Days Ahead Of Them In Search Of Playoff Berth

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s going to be an interesting few days in Washington, D.C.

The Boston Red Sox begin their final regular-season series of 2021 on Friday night as they take on the Washington Nationals and the postseason picture still is murky.

The New York Yankees enter Friday’s slate of games atop the American League Wild Card standings with a two-game lead. The Red Sox and Seattle Mariners sit tied for the second Wild Card spot, while the Toronto Blue Jays are breathing down their necks with just a one-game deficit.

