Red Sox Notes: ‘Old-School Baseball’ Key To ALDS Victory Over Rays

For the second consecutive night, the Boston Red Sox walked it off to earn a win over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series. Of course, Monday’s victory was a bit different than Sunday’s, when Christian Vázquez launched a two-run home run to win it.

And no, it’s not different just because the Red Sox punched their ticket to the American League Championship Series with the 6-5 win, winning their third straight game after dropping Game 1 of the series. And not different just because it was on Marathon Monday, or because it ended in nine innings rather than 13.

It was because the Red Sox returned to fundamentals to come away with the Game 4 win at Fenway Park.

Vázquez got aboard with a single, Christian Arroyo moved him over to second with a perfect sacrifice bunt. Travis Shaw reached on a hard-hit single to third when he ran it out as Ji-Man Choi bobbled the catch at the bag, then Kiké Hernández had a sacrifice fly to bring home the winning run.

“We didn’t need to score four runs in the ninth,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We only needed to score one. Christian (Vázquez) did a good job getting on base, Christian (Arroyo) did a good job putting the bunt down. Travis did a good job putting the ball in play. It’s something we always talk about. Then Kiké put the ball in the air.

“Old-school baseball right there. Fundamental baseball. We won the ALDS playing good, fundamental baseball.”

