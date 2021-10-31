NESN Logo Sign In

Stephon Gilmore found a way to make headlines in his first game with the Panthers.

Late in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, the former New England Patriots cornerback picked off Matt Ryan for what essentially was a game-clinching interception. The Panthers eventually finished off a 19-13 victory, ending a four-game losing streak.

Gilmore didn’t start Sunday afternoon, instead entering the game late in the first quarter as a nickel corner. The 31-year-old was matched up with star rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, against whom he committed a passing interference penalty in the first half.

The Panthers will host the Patriots next Sunday.