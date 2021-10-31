This Carson Wentz Pick-Six Is One Of Worst Interceptions You’ll See

Wentz rebounded to lead a game-tying drive, but this was pretty brutal

by

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz had been productive for Indianapolis heading into Week 8, and he put together an impressive game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter, too.

But in the middle of those, Wentz threw one of the worst interceptions you’ll ever see as he tried to avoid a safety in a tie game during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans. Wentz’s boneheaded play fell into the arms of Titans’ Elijah Molden and allowed Tennessee to take a 31-24 lead with 1:26 left in regulation.

Check it out:

Wentz rebounded to lead the Colts on a 75-yard drive in just six plays and 1:04. A Jonathan Taylor touchdown sent the game to overtime.

