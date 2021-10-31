This Carson Wentz Pick-Six Is One Of Worst Interceptions You’ll See

NESN Logo Sign In

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz had been productive for Indianapolis heading into Week 8, and he put together an impressive game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter, too.

But in the middle of those, Wentz threw one of the worst interceptions you’ll ever see as he tried to avoid a safety in a tie game during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans. Wentz’s boneheaded play fell into the arms of Titans’ Elijah Molden and allowed Tennessee to take a 31-24 lead with 1:26 left in regulation.

Check it out:

Wentz rebounded to lead the Colts on a 75-yard drive in just six plays and 1:04. A Jonathan Taylor touchdown sent the game to overtime.