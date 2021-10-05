Tom Brady Sends Message To Bill Belichick With Simple Instagram Post

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady spent time Tuesday morning using his Instagram story to post things about the Patriots, including Bill Belichick.

Brady and Belichick shared a brief embrace Sunday night after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned a dramatic win in New England. The two later held a private meeting inside the Bucs locker room.

Sharing a photo of the midfield hug, Brady used Instagram to send a simple message to his former head coach:

“Appreciate you Coach.”

Something tells us Belichick won’t see that post before it expires. Such is life without an Instaface account.

The 1-3 Patriots will visit the Houston Texans on Sunday while the 3-1 Bucs will host the Miami Dolphins.