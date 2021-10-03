Trey Lance Era Begins For 49ers After Jimmy Garoppolo Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

The Trey Lance era has begun — or, at least, gotten a preview — in San Francisco.

The rookie quarterback took the field for the second half of the 49ers’ game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a calf injury. Garoppolo was on the sidelines without a helmet on.

He entered into a pretty high-leverage situation with a 7-7 game.

Lance has appeared in two games for the 49ers this season, with the bulk of action coming in Week 1’s defeat of the Detroit Lions. He played four snaps and completed one pass — a touchdown — logging two yards on three rush attempts.

He also ran in a touchdown in Week 3.

The 49ers were 2-1 to start the season, with Garoppolo entering Sunday’s game with 760 passing yards and four touchdowns on 67.4 percent passing.