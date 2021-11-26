NESN Logo Sign In

Artemi Panarin appeared to have had enough of Brad Marchand.

The Rangers was forward was seen exchanging words with Marchand in the third period of New York’s eventual 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins before Panarin took his glove off and threw it at Marchand.

Check it out:

Artemi Panarin threw his glove at Brad Marchand ?? pic.twitter.com/xzIrEY4cNn — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 26, 2021

As for why it happened? Well, at least from the Rangers side, we’ll need to wait another day for an explanation.

“No comment,” New York’s Ryan Strome told reporters after the game, per ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski. “It’ll all come out one day.”

When “one day” is remains to be seen.