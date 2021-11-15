Browns Coaches, Players Effusive With Praise For Mac Jones After Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had one of his finest days of a pro Sunday and the Cleveland Browns certainly noticed.

When you a win an NFL game 45-7, clearly something is going right. The Patriots signal caller finished the day 19-of-23 with 198 passing yards and three touchdowns in the win. Jones was efficient once again and now has finished six games with a completion percentage of 70% or better and is just three off of the NFL rookie record of nine set by Dak Prescott in 2017.

Jones’ overall stats looked good Sunday, but to go even further he completed a few flat out impressive throws. He fit a ball perfectly through a tight window in traffic to Kendrick Bourne for an early touchdown and also threw perfect over-the-shoulder ball to tight end Hunter Henry in the third quarter just to name a few.

After the game, the Browns players and coaching staff were effusive with their praise for the rookie quarterback but defensive end Myles Garrett might’ve had the highest praise.

“I think he did a good job. He was quick, we weren’t trying to give him too much time in the pocket because it felt like we’re dominant rushers but when he was back there with that three-step drop and getting the ball out he was getting the ball out where it needed to be,” Garrett said afterwards. “He was making some great throws for his year, for his age and if he continues to do that he’ll be one of the best.”

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski touched on Jones’ play and specifically the team’s success on the third down — including going six-for-six in the first half — Sunday.

“I think Mac Jones in particular, but their offense played really well. We could not get them off on third down,” Stefanski said.