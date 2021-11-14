Bill Belichick Temp Check: Patriots Coach Reacts To Dominating Browns

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones was excellent, completing 19 of 23 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns, while the rushing attack, led by Rhamondre Stevenson, totaled 184 yards against a top-five run defense. Belichick’s defense gave up a touchdown on the first drive of the game but shut out Cleveland the rest of the way.

The Patriots now have won four games in a row and will look to make it five when they visit the Falcons for a “Thursday Night Football” matchup in Atlanta.

“There were so many outstanding plays and players and the preparation we had this week, really you can put everybody and talk about just about everybody in there,” Belichick said. “Long touchdown drives. You know, turnovers, competitive plays in the kicking game. Just kind of big plays after big plays from so many different people. So, just really proud of the way the team prepared, the way they competed and you know, we just as I told them after the game there, it’s Wednesday night and tomorrow’s Thursday. … So, we have a lot of work to do here in a short amount of time.

“So, just enjoy this one briefly but we’ve got to move on and turn the page to Atlanta very quickly. It was a good day for us today and hopefully, we can fill the tank back up and be ready to have another good, quick week here and be ready to go on Thursday because that will be a big challenge for us heading down there. But proud of the way these guys played today and proud of the way they competed.”

Belichick later was asked about what he’s seen from his players over the last month.

“Players are doing a good job of studying,” he said. “They are doing a good job of working together and anticipating things that are going to happen so we can react a little faster and play more aggressively. Players are doing a good job of trying to practice and understanding how important that practice execution sets up the performance in the game. But we’ll have to keep doing it. We’re running up against another good team this week and if we don’t, then things won’t go well. We’ll see how we do this week.

Of course, Belichick was asked about Jones. Specifically, Belichick was asked how Jones handled himself this week amid criticism over his ankle grab on Carolina Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns.

“That’s the NFL for all of us,” he said. “We all deal with things every week and Mac has done a good job of it. So has everybody else. We all learn. As I said, there’s different challenges every week from each and every team and every situation. So just do the best we can with them. Yeah, he’s done a good job.”