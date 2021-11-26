NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — After missing some time due to injury, it looks like Craig Smith is starting to get his groove back.

With the Boston Bruins on a power play with a little over five minutes remaining during the first period of Friday’s matinee clash with the New York Rangers, Smith took the puck himself and buried it past Igor Shesterkin to give Boston the early lead one second after the man-advantage expired.

You can check out the video of Smith’s second goal of the season below:

Smitty getting it started. pic.twitter.com/O6C6LdHfjb — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 26, 2021

After being held scoreless in his first eight games of the season, Smith now has four points in his last four games with two goals and as many assists.