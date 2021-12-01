Bruins Notes: Despite Lopsided Shot Count, Red Wings Executed

But the Red Wings responded shortly after, and the lopsided shot count didn’t matter anymore because the secondary attempts just weren’t there.

“It’s great to get that amount of shots and zone time and control the game like that,” Hall said after the game. “But, you know, it’s the score at the end of the night that dictates how we’re going to feel right now and the next day and those are games in the schedule that, when you play like that, you want to come away with points and obviously that’s something we got to do better at. I feel like on the majority of nights during the season, we’ve controlled play and haven’t had the record that we want.”

With Boston falling to 10-8 after the loss, he makes a point.

Here are more notes from Bruins-Red Wings:

— Hall himself had a solid night, stepping up to the first line in the absence of Brad Marchand. He perhaps hasn’t quite had the start he imagined this season, but playing with Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron, he seemed to have a little more oomph.

“I liked it,” Sacco said of Hall on the first line. “I thought Taylor was skating well tonight, he looked like he had some jumps in his game tonight and he was certainly driving the the opposition back with his speed through the neutral zone at times, trying to hang on to pucks. That line obviously had some good looks. They spent a lot of time in the offensive zone. I know we only got the one goal on the power play but I think overall they had some good quality chances. And I think Taylor from watching it from where I was, I thought he played well tonight.”

Hopefully, he continues to settle in over the next few games as Marchand serves a three-game suspension.

“Obviously Brad provides an element to our team that we miss — that we’re going to miss the next two games — no question,” Jacco said. “But I thought our group did a good job for the most part being ready to play and they were dialed in and we had good intensity during the course of the game.”