Connor Seabold Has Straightforward Reaction To Eduardo Rodriguez News

One of the potential beneficiaries of Eduardo Rodriguez leaving the Boston Red Sox is Connor Seabold.

But for the starting pitching prospect, nothing for him changed with Monday’s news.

Rodriguez reportedly is off to the Detroit Tigers, having agreed to a five-year, $77 million contract. That means the Red Sox have a vacancy in the middle of their starting rotation, which they’ll have to fill either externally — perhaps with someone like Steven Matz — or internally with a prospect.

Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock figure to have an inside track on claiming rotation spots, regardless of other moves the Red Sox make. But hurlers like Seabold, Josh Winckowski and Kutter Crawford could possibly get some consideration with a strong spring training.

That’s a lot to digest, so Seabold is focusing on the one thing he can control.

“I have to focus on myself. It’s not a freebie,” he told the Worcester Telegram’s Joe McDonald. “I still have to work for it. I have to earn it and that’s the way I have to think about it right now.”

Seabold, acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies organization in the Brandon Workman trade, is one of Boston’s more-exciting pitching prospects. He projects as a back end of the rotation starter and currently is playing in the Arizona Fall League to work out some kinks after an injury-riddled 2021 season.