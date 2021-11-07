Ex-Patriot Identifies Odell Beckham Jr.’s Preferred Landing Spot

NESN Logo Sign In

If Odell Beckham Jr. had it his way, the third chapter of his NFL career would be with the Patriots.

That’s what Marquis Flowers believes at least.

The Browns on Friday announced they planned to release Beckham, who was amid his third season with Cleveland. The veteran wide receiver isn’t yet free to sign with any team, however, as he first will hit the waiver wire Monday.

Flowers, a retired linebacker who spent parts of two seasons in New England, believes the Patriots sit atop OBJ’s list of preferred landing spots.

“If Odell chooses where he wants to go it?s going to be Pats!!!” Flowers tweeted Saturday.

Beckham in the past was very focal about his admiration for Bill Belichick and the Patriots organization. But all of those remarks came when Tom Brady still called Foxboro home, and one has to imagine Beckham’s interest in New England has diminished since the future Hall of Fame quarterback joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Furthermore, ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday reported Beckham wants to join a postseason contender. The Patriots have looked better in recent weeks, but they enter Week 9 on the outside looking in at the AFC playoff picture. New England, currently at 4-4, is far from a lock to be playing beyond Week 18.