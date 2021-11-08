How Jamie Collins Made NFL History With Interception Vs. Panthers

Jamie Collins turned heads with a freakishly athletic interception in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. But now that the dust has settled on the New England Patriots victory, it’s been revealed that the pick actually made NFL history.

On Monday, NFL Next Gen Stats shared that the linebacker’s interception came after Sam Darnold’s ball was in the air for 0.17 seconds, which is the least amount of air time on an interception since the league began tracking air time in 2016.

The previous record for least airtime was 0.25 seconds.

Collins was awarded one of two game balls after the win with the other going to cornerback J.C. Jackson, who had an interception and another pick-six.

