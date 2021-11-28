How Patriots’ Camaraderie, ‘Love’ Have Helped Power 2021 Turnaround

Tight end Hunter Henry: “There’s just something about this team. There’s just such an unselfish attitude. No one really cares who makes the plays, as long as we win. I think everybody out there is just trying to find a way to execute to make a play and score so that we can win ballgames. I think that’s one of the biggest things that I enjoy with a lot of these guys.”

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne: “Everyone is just jelling perfectly, man. The locker room is really close, and I just think that is helping us move even faster. Us being close off the field just helps it on the field.”

That closeness has been evident in big moments, like Meyers’ touchdown, and in smaller ones, like Judon voluntarily sitting in on a teammate’s midweek news conference for “moral support.” Judon, the star of New England’s top-ranked defense, has been a key culture-driver, bringing his energetic and inquisitive personality to the locker room.

Safety Adrian Phillips: “It’s bigger than football. And it’s always bigger than football, but you get a part of some teams and you see guys really don’t mesh the way you would want your team to mesh. The great about our locker room right now is everybody rocks with everybody. Everybody talks to everyone. We’ve got DBs talking to O-linemen, kickers talking to linebackers.”

Special teamer Matthew Slater: “I certainly think there’s something to be said about teams with guys that enjoy being around one another and just get along outside of the game of football with a lot of dynamic personalities. I know we’ve been fortunate here to have a lot of those types of teams, and do think it contributes to success in the long run. It’s a lot easier to go out and do your job with someone that you like. I mean, you’ll go out and do it if you’ve got to do it; it’s your job. But when you like someone, you love someone and you’re invested in them on a personal level, I think it kind of pushes you to be at your best even more just so you don’t let that person down. We certainly have that this year.”

Harris: “It’s not about one of us. It’s not about who gets the ball the most, who catches the most passes, who gets the most carries. It’s about the whole team. We love each other. We care about one another. We want to play well for one another because I know every other guy in that locker room has the same goal in mind as me. That’s to play together, to be out there, going to battle with one another and just doing whatever you’ve got to do to get a win. That’s what this team is about.”

Patriots quarterbacks (Jones and backup Brian Hoyer) have completed passes to at least seven different receivers in all 11 games this season. On defense, 13 Patriots have tallied sacks (tied for third-most in the NFL), 17 have at least one tackle for loss (T-third) and seven have at least one interception (T-seventh).

Henry: “The ball gets spread around so much, and so many guys are making plays. That also makes it hard on defenses, too. I think the unselfish attitude is a lot of fun to be around. … Just having good relationships off the field can kind of lead to some trust on the field sometimes, so those definitely pay off, and it makes coming into work and going out there and playing a lot more fun, too.”