Kendrick Bourne Makes Prediction After J.C. Jackson’s Two-Pick Game

In the lead-up to the Patriots’ battle with the Panthers, there was serious concern about whether J.C. Jackson would be active for Week 9.

Not only did the New England cornerback take the Bank of America field Sunday afternoon, but he also made his presence felt in a major way.

Jackson recorded a pair of interceptions in the Patriots’ 24-6 win over Carolina. One of those picks was returned 88 yards for a touchdown, the first of the fourth-year pro’s NFL career.

Kendrick Bourne was among the Patriots who saluted Jackson after his big game.

“Goin higher on the top 100 to me @jcjackson_7,” Bourne captioned a post on his Instagram story.

Jackson checked in at No. 49 on the latest edition of the NFL Top 100 list. He was the second-highest ranked Patriots player, coming in only two spots behind now-former New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

The 25-year-old currently is tied for second in the NFL in interceptions with five, trailing league leader Trevon Diggs by two. Should Jackson stay near the top of the leaderboard throughout the 2021 campaign, Bourne’s projection should come to fruition.