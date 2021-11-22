Julian Edelman Reveals One Thing He Still Wants To See From Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

Like many people, Julian Edelman loves what he’s seen from Mac Jones this season. But, according to Edelman, there is at least one big area in which the rookie Patriots quarterback has yet to prove himself.

New England, with Jones leading the offense, has won five games in a row and now is in first place in the AFC East. But most of the Patriots’ wins have been of the blowout variety, and Jones hasn’t had to deal with any nagging injuries or particularly stressful situations, aside from the general pressures of being a rookie NFL quarterback.

During a recent appearance on “Pardon My Take,” Edelman touched on how Jones still hasn’t faced his toughest tests.

“You wanna see the toughness of a guy,” Edelman said. “We’re seeing how he can take in the offense and he can be an efficient quarterback. There’s gonna be times where it’s not always sunny. They’re going on a four-game winning streak … I wanna see him, that last bit to see if he’s their guy — and he’s their guy — but I wanna see something go wrong. And I wanna see the man he is in an adverse situation.

“Like, that’s when you see your best leaders. That’s when the Tom Bradys … when he goes out, in any situation when we were down a certain amount of points, you saw a laser focus in his eyes. And I wanna see it (from Jones). Everything looks great right now. He looks like a really good quarterback. He’s taking in the offense. He plays on time.”

Edelman went to explain exactly what “on time” means. Take a look at the clip below.

Of course, Jones has more than just toughness to prove. Few, if any, questions about a quarterback can be answered during a rookie season.