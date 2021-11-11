NESN Logo Sign In

Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday signed with the Los Angeles Rams following his release by the Cleveland Browns. But if you saw the news, then got up for an afternoon snack break and refreshed Twitter, you may have wondered if you made up the whole thing entirely.

At the end of the day, Beckham did in fact end up joining the Rams. But not before conflicting reports, a mysterious disappearing announcement from the team and a welcome from NBA legend LeBron James. Yeah, it was a weird one. Here’s how it all went down:

3:43 p.m. ET: NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Kim Jones, citing sources, reported Beckham was “narrowing down his choices” and had settled on either the Rams or Green Bay Packers.

Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr is narrowing down his choices, and sources tell me and @KimJonesSports he?s currently focused on the #Rams and #Packers. Those appear to be his finalists. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2021

3:44 p.m.: ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing sources, reports the Beckham and the Rams are “finalizing a deal.”

Former Browns? WR Odell Beckham Jr is finalizing a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2021 3:46 p.m.: Schefter doubles down on his take with a second tweet, though the wording is slightly different. He writes that Beckham “is expected to be an LA Ram.”

OBJ expected to be an LA Ram. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2021

3:46 p.m.: The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue reported “the deal is done” and Beckham would join the Rams.