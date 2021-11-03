NESN Logo Sign In

It was a little suspicious that Michael Thomas was showing no signs of getting activated off the PUP list, and we now know why.

The New Orleans Saints wide receiver announced he is done for the season after a setback in his injury recovery.

Thomas made the announcement Wednesday morning on Twitter.

“I’ve always been a man of faith and these past few months my faith has truly been tested. As many of you know, early last season I injured my ankle and worked extremely hard over the next few months to get back in time to finish the season. unfortunately rehab didn’t go as planned and earlier this offseason it was apparent I would need to have a procedure to repair the injury.

“Since then, the team and I have worked diligently, day and night, to rehab and get me back on the field. Unfortunately, there has been another small set back which we will have to address. To my displeasure, I will not be able to make it back in time for this season but will do everything in my power to get back to the player I have always been. I know God doesn’t make mistakes so I will continue to follow in his path, and can’t wait to be back on the field in front of the best fans on the planet.”

It has been an injury-mired two seasons for Thomas. He played in just seven games during the 2020 NFL campaign, missing time in the middle and at the ends of last season due to injuries. It seemed like he might be able to return at some point in 2021, but the fact that he hadn’t even resumed practice was getting concerning.