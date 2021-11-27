The Red Sox made it official with Michael Wacha on Saturday, and the pitcher is excited for this new chapter in his career.
Boston and Wacha agreed to a one-year, $7 million dollar contract Friday night. He spent last season with the Tampa Bay Rays and amassed a 5.05 ERA in 23 starts. Though his numbers weren’t eye-popping in 2021, Wacha on Saturday told reporters that he feels “100%” and is ready to earn a spot in the Red Sox rotation.
“Last year was probably the best my shoulder and elbow have felt in my whole career,” Wacha, who has a history of injuries, told reporters during his introductory press conference. “I feel like I’m in a great spot right now with my health.”
The right-hander is excited to join an organization like Boston.
“Obviously, it’s a great organization and a great city,” Wacha said. “Their track record speaks for itself. It’s a great spot, a winning team. It felt like a great opportunity and great fit for myself.”
Wacha added he is “extremely confident” in himself after a down 2021.
While the Red Sox still have some holes to fill after losing left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez to the Detroit Tigers, Wacha certainly will provide some depth to the rotation.