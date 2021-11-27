NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox made it official with Michael Wacha on Saturday, and the pitcher is excited for this new chapter in his career.

Boston and Wacha agreed to a one-year, $7 million dollar contract Friday night. He spent last season with the Tampa Bay Rays and amassed a 5.05 ERA in 23 starts. Though his numbers weren’t eye-popping in 2021, Wacha on Saturday told reporters that he feels “100%” and is ready to earn a spot in the Red Sox rotation.

“Last year was probably the best my shoulder and elbow have felt in my whole career,” Wacha, who has a history of injuries, told reporters during his introductory press conference. “I feel like I’m in a great spot right now with my health.”

The right-hander is excited to join an organization like Boston.

“Obviously, it’s a great organization and a great city,” Wacha said. “Their track record speaks for itself. It’s a great spot, a winning team. It felt like a great opportunity and great fit for myself.”

Wacha added he is “extremely confident” in himself after a down 2021.

While the Red Sox still have some holes to fill after losing left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez to the Detroit Tigers, Wacha certainly will provide some depth to the rotation.