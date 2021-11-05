Mike Reilly Relieved To Finally Score First Goal With Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — It took 23 games over two seasons, but Mike Reilly finally scored a goal in black and gold.

The NHL journeyman, who spent the first part of the 2020-21 season with the Ottawa Senators before he was traded to Boston, lit the lamp for the first time since Jan. 28, 2020 as part of the Bruins’ 5-1 defeat of the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

It was a relief.

“I feel like it was coming, just ever since I even got to Boston. I feel like there’s been a lot of chances, shots, tips. So a little frustrating, but good to get it out of the way.”

Head coach Bruce Cassidy praised the defenseman’s instincts but also noted where he believes Reilly can improve going forward.

“The shorty was just instinctual,” he said. “That’s not coaching. That’s just him being a good hockey player and a smart player getting up the ice … it’s just guys making a good hockey play on that one. He was moving a little bit better tonight, got up the ice on the last goal. We need a little more of that out of him.”

His goal was even more impressive than the score line indicates, considering it came with the Bruins shorthanded and 24 seconds after the Red Wings scored their lone goal of the game.