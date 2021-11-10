MLB Rumors: Another AL Team Showing Interest In Eduardo Rodriguez

NESN Logo Sign In

If Eduardo Rodriguez decides against returning to the Boston Red Sox, it sounds like he will have options.

The longtime Red Sox starter is a free agent this offseason, but was given a qualifying offer from the Sox for the 2022 season. In the interim, he is allowed to speak with other teams and see what is out there, and the first team reported to show some interest was the Los Angeles Angels.

Another team has thrown its hat into the ring: The Detroit Tigers, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

The Tigers are an interesting fit for Rodriguez. They are still at least a few years off from being legitimate competitors but have some exciting young talent. If he went to the Tigers, Rodriguez likely would play a more prominent role in the rotation than he would by returning to Boston.

Whether a potential contract offer from the Tigers comes remains to be seen, but a team like Detroit might sooner overextend itself for Rodriguez than a team better positioned to win now.

The fact he continues to get interest from average teams reiterates that Rodriguez’s best play might be to just take the qualifying offer. That could allow for him to make good money next season while possibly boosting his value, which could make him more appealing to contending teams next offseason.