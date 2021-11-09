MLB Rumors: Angels ‘Showing Interest’ In Eduardo Rodriguez, Robbie Ray

NESN Logo Sign In

The Los Angeles Angels certainly could stand to bolster their pitching, and it appears they’ve already expressed interest in a pair of lefties.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi on Tuesday reported, citing sources, that the Angels “are working to add at least one and possibly two impact starting pitchers this offseason. They?re already showing interest in free agent left-handers Robbie Ray and Eduardo Rodríguez.”

Rodriguez was extended a qualifying offer by the Boston Red Sox over the weekend. Should he accept, he will make $18.4 million. If he declines, however, then Rodriguez will become a free agent. The Red Sox will receive draft pick compensation should the southpaw sign elsewhere.

It was a tough 2021 season for Rodriguez after missing all of 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. He finished with a 13-8 record and 4.74 ERA after beginning the campaign 5-0.

Robbie Ray, meanwhile, is coming off a year in which he amassed a 2.84 ERA and was named a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award. He also was extended a qualifying offer from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Both Ray and Rodriguez must decide whether to accept or reject their qualifying offers by Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. ET.