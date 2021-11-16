NBA Rumors: ‘Growing Optimism’ LeBron James Will Return Vs. Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

LeBron James might return just in time for 2021’s first installment of Celtics-Lakers.

The Los Angeles star has been sidelined for the last two weeks with an abdominal strain, but there reportedly is “growing optimism” James will be on the court in Boston on Friday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday, citing NBA sources.

The Lakers certainly could use the reinforcement after losing two of their last three games, including an ugly loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves that prompted Anthony Davis to tear his team to shreds.

The Celtics, meanwhile, have found quite a groove after beginning the season in ugly fashion. Boston has won three of its last four with the most recent win coming against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, despite a tough shooting night from Jayson Tatum.

The C’s will take on the 6-9 Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday before welcoming James and Co. to TD Garden on Friday for an 8 p.m. ET tip.