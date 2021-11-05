NFL Insider Identifies Patriots As ‘Sleeper Team’ For Odell Beckham Jr.

NESN Logo Sign In

Perhaps a Patriots-Odell Beckham Jr. marriage is possible after all.

The Cleveland Browns on Friday announced they’re releasing the star receiver, thus subjecting Beckham to waivers. The 29-year-old would become a free agent Monday if he goes unclaimed. The Patriots currently hold the 15th spot in the NFL waiver order.

Be it via waivers or free agency, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler believes the Patriots are a potential landing spot for Beckham. After talking with people “around the NFL,” Fowler listed six teams — the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers — as the best fits while identifying New England as one of five “sleeper” teams to watch.

Here’s what Folwer wrote about the Patriots:

They could use one more vertical speed option, and coach Bill Belichick isn’t afraid to take chances on talented players looking for a rebound. He has to maximize Mac Jones.

The Browns reportedly are working on reducing Beckham’s salary from $8.05 million to roughly $1 million. The Patriots currently have just under $2.6 million in salary cap space.

Beckham was traded to the Browns from the New York Giants in 2019. He ends his Cleveland run with 114 catches for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns in 29 games.