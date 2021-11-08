Panthers Coach Still Loves Mac Jones After Ankle Grab In Patriots Win

Matt Rhule is a big Mac Jones fan. Sunday’s incident didn’t change that.
The Carolina Panthers head coach voiced his support for Jones on Monday, though he argued Sunday that the New England Patriots quarterback should have been penalized for his twisting ankle grab on Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns.
“I love Mac Jones,” Rhule told reporters. “Tremendous competitor. I have no idea what was in his brain (on that play), and I’m not here to talk about that. But I am here to defend our guys. Obviously, we can’t get guys hurt from something after the play.”
Panthers edge rusher Haason Reddick called the play “completely dirty” and the lack of a penalty on Jones “egregious.” Rhule could be seen arguing with officials after Burns limped off the field.
The grab came after Burns sacked Jones and jarred the ball loose during the first quarter of New England’s 24-6 win at Bank of America Stadium. Patriots coach Bill Belichick defended his QB on Monday, saying Jones believed Burns had recovered the fumble.
Rhule said Burns, who later left the game, suffered an ankle sprain and was undergoing an MRI to determine the severity.
“I don’t know what was in Mac’s head,” Rhule said. “My job on game day on the sidelines is to defend our players. What I don’t want to be is I don’t want to be the Carolina Panthers who everybody gets to hit out of bounds and horse-collar and turn their ankles late and nothing ever gets called. I look like a madman on the sidelines, but if that’s what it takes, I’m going to sit there and defend our players to the officials the entire game.”
Rhule coached Jones at the 2021 Senior Bowl and spoke glowingly about the Alabama product last week, saying he knew after “about five or 10 minutes with him” that Jones had special talent.
The NFL is investigating the play and could fine Jones, according to a report Monday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.