Patriots Defense Did Something Thursday No Team Has Done Since 2000

The New England Patriots’ defense was dominant Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons.

New England’s defense has been impressive all season, but they were able to do something Thursday night that hasn’t been done since 2000.

The Patriots’ defense picked off the Falcons four times in the 25-0 shutout win, but they weren’t all off Atlanta starter Matt Ryan. New England intercepted three different Falcons quarterbacks in Ryan, backup Josh Rosen and third-stringer Feleipe Franks. The Miami Dolphins were the last team to pick off three different quarterbacks in a game all the way back in 2000.

4 picks, 3 QBs. pic.twitter.com/sAHzfG79Dp — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 19, 2021

With the game out of reach Rosen and Franks’ interceptions came on consecutive plays with under two minutes remaining to put the icing on the cake for New England.

It also definitely wasn’t the way Franks probably wanted to begin his NFL as the pick was his first career pass attempt.

It just was a tough night all around for Atlanta.