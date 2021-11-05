Patriots Mailbag: How Would Patriots Replace J.C. Jackson Vs. Panthers?

NESN Logo Sign In

After this weekend, the New England Patriots officially will be more than halfway through their 2021 schedule.

Tight end Jonnu Smith compared this middle portion of the season to a "horse race." Teams are jumbled, clumped together, jockeying for position without much separation. Just look at the current AFC standings.

Six teams, including the 4-4 Patriots, have four wins. Four more have five. Not much separates the No. 2 seed (currently the 5-2 Las Vegas Raiders) from the 11th-place club (the 4-4 Denver Broncos).

New England ranks eighth. The top seven (the four division winners and top three wild cards) will make the playoffs.

“As the race goes on, some horses, they start falling back a little bit,” Smith said Thursday. “We just want to be bunched up right there in the midst of it all, giving ourselves a chance and eventually come out on top. That’s the goal. Week 9, going on Week 10 — it’s about that time when teams start to fall off and take themselves out of it or keep themselves in it.”

The Patriots will look to take another step toward the latter when they visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

