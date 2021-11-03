Patriots’ N’Keal Harry Reveals Mindset Before, After NFL Trade Deadline

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — N’Keal Harry seemed like a prime candidate for Patriots player who could be moved before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The third-year receiver requested a trade during the offseason and remains a little-used weapon in New England’s offense.

Despite pre-deadline speculation, Tuesday came and went without Harry –or any Patriot, for that matter — being shipped to another team.

So, is the 2019 first-round pick content with how things have played out?

“Yeah, I’m a Patriot,” Harry said Wednesday morning at Gillette Stadium. ” … I want to do anything I can to help this team win. That’s my focus.”

Harry later was asked whether he expected to be traded before the deadline.

“I wasn’t worried about anything trade-wise,” he said. “Like I said, my focus is on doing whatever I can to help this team win and that’s what I’m gonna continue to do.”

Whether Harry was telling the truth is anyone’s guess. The issue that fueled his trade request (usage) hasn’t improved this season.