Rob Gronkowski Hilariously Responds To Julian Edelman’s Impression

Julian Edeman joined Peyton and Eli Manning on Monday Night Football’s “ManningCast” and his former teammate caught at least part of it.

With the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants all but over with under three minutes remaining, Edelman did his best impersonation of former New England Patriots teammates Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski as they spoke on the sidelines and the big tight end got a kick out of it.

Gronkowski quote tweeted a video of the segment Tuesday and shouted out the former wide receiver.

“The squirrel aced this impersonation, he deserves a nut! @Edelman11.”

The squirrel aced this impersonation, he deserves a nut! @Edelman11

?? ??? https://t.co/k0ZituRAk7 — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) November 24, 2021

Edelman got back on Twitter and responded with a gif of the two buddies in New England. Who knows, maybe when Gronkowski and Brady are all done with football the trio could team up once again but this time on the airwaves.