Robby Anderson: not a Sam Darnold fan.

After Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson picked off Darnold for the second time Sunday afternoon, cameras caught Anderson yelling at the Panthers quarterback on Carolina’s sideline. It’s unclear what Anderson was saying, but it was one of many low moments on a day that saw New England earn a dominant 24-6 victory at Bank of America Stadium.

(You can click here to view one angle of Anderson yelling at Darnold, and here for an extended look.)

Yeah, not good.

Darnold was atrocious Sunday, compiling a passer rating of just 26.3. It’s fair to wonder whether his time as Carolina’s starting quarterback could be nearing — or at — an end.

The Panthers now are 4-5 and will visit the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday. The 5-4 Patriots will host the Cleveland Browns in a huge game for both teams.