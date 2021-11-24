Tom Brady Shows Support For Rodney Harrison’s Hall Of Fame Campaign

Brady and Harrison won two Super Bowls together

Tom Brady believes Rodney Harrison is deserving of professional football’s highest individual honor.

Harrison reached the semifinal stage of Hall of Fame voting last year but ultimately was not included in the 2021 class. In hopes of seeing the ex-safety put on a gold jacket in 2022, former New England Patriots executive Scott Pioli on Tuesday published an essay explaining why Harrison deserves to be immortalized in Canton, Ohio.

The essay was quote-tweeted by Brady, who also vouched for his former Patriots teammate.

“The original ‘edger’… it’s most certainly time @ProFootballHOF,” Brady tweeted.

For those wondering, members of the early-2000s Patriots teams used the term “edger” to describe a player who helped set the edge for the club and put it in the right frame of mind.

The modern-era semifinalists for the 2022 Hall of Fame class will be announced Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET.

