UNH Men’s Soccer Team Flies On Patriots’ Plane To NCAA Tournament Game

The Wildcats will play Oregon State on Sunday

The University of New Hampshire’s men’s soccer team had a little help as it traveled to Oregon for the third round of the NCAA tournament.

According to photos posted on Twitter, the New England Patriots lent the Wildcats their team plane for their cross-country journey.

New Hampshire is a No. 16 seed, having earned an at-large bid and a first-round bye in the 48-team tournament. The Wildcats finished the regular season 16-1-2, marking a program-record number of wins and winning percentage of .895. Their winning percentage ranked third in the country.

UNH defeated unseeded North Carolina in second-round play Nov. 21.

While they will arrive in style, the Wildcats certainly will face a huge test in top-seeded Oregon State on Sunday. However, recent history bodes well for them as they went 8-0 on the road this season.

