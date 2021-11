NESN Logo Sign In

J.C. Jackson was at it again in the Patriots’ Week nine win over the Carolina Panthers, and for that reason, we’re naming him our VA Hero of the Week.

Jackson recorded two interceptions in Sunday’s game, including an 88-yard pick-six that would be the ball hawk’s first NFL touchdown. With 22 interceptions, Jackson leads the NFL for most interceptions since the 2018 season.

For more details on Mr. INT, check out the video above.