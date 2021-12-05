Bruins Notes: Boston Taking Positives Away From Overtime Loss Vs. Lightning

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Bruins ultimately did not receive the end result they were looking for Saturday with a 3-2 overtime loss to the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, but a theme from both players and acting head coach Joe Sacco was that it was an effort they can build on.

“Absolutely,” said Sacco, who has stepped in with head coach Bruce Cassidy in COVID-19 protocols. “I think our guys played real well tonight. You know, especially being down 2-0 to that team, but even when we were down 2-0 we were playing a good, solid game.

“We played hard tonight. We competed. Nobody really took the night off,” Sacco continued. “We had everybody on board, and it was it was good to see. Unfortunately, we don’t get the end result, the extra point, but we can build off that game for sure.”

Charlie Coyle, who scored the first goal of the game for Boston to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the middle period, said much of the same. It was especially true seeing as though Boston was without Charlie McAvoy, Brad Marchand, among others.

“You want to get every point you can,” Coyle said. “You work back from a couple goals to gain one (point), that’s huge down the road. Of course, we wanted to finish it off. We had some opportunities and we didn’t. … On one side of it, I think it’s good to claw back and work and and grab that point, but there’s also things we can work on when you don’t win a game. We can look at that, come back and get better from it.”

Curtis Lazar added: “Getting that point is big. Obviously, we would’ve liked two. But I thought. the. ups and downs, we kept on fighting. We played a lot of good hockey out there.”

Here are some other notes from Bruins-Lightning: